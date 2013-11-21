Top Beverly Hills Salon Now Offers Celebrity Like Hair Styles

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Voted the best professional smoothing treatment for four years in row by hair care professionals, the Brazilian Blowout is now available in Beverly Hills. All the master stylists at the Udi Salon, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, are trained in this hair care treatment.



Salon owner and master designer Udi Benhamo is a master designer learned of this technique some time ago and attended training classes on it. When he saw the effect it had on hair, he immediately decided that the rest of the staff had to be trained in the hair care and styling process as well.



"It eliminates frizz and seals split ends. It will straighten problem hair," Benhamo said. "The best thing about this treatment is it will last for up to three months. By that time a person has new hair which needs to be treated anyway."



Some people may have heard about possible concerns regarding the Brazilian Blowout. Benhamo invites these people to come to the salon and review the process with a stylist. Because he believes in the styling process so much, he said a consultation is free.



"Come in, come in. Talk with one of the stylists and let us explain the entire process and what we use and how it is applied. Your safety and comfort are of the utmost important to us," he said. "Only when you feel comfortable with the process will any of the stylists make specific recommendations and set an appointment."



Benhamo has been honing his craft in Beverly Hills for many years. His client list has some of the most elite Beverly Hills residents. These people take their appearance and their hair very seriously, he said. Many of these residents have experienced the Brazilian Blowout and are more than delighted with the results.



Even with a clientele that includes the rich and famous, Benhamo always has time for anyone to come in and sit in his chair.



“There is no head of hair I will turn away. All have the chance to be beautiful in my chair,” said Benhamo. "No matter what you need with hair care, I can help."



Udi also has a full range of services for men and children as well. The cut and highlights are particularly popular with the gentlemen clients. The website has a complete list of services and prices.



“No man wishes to be seen not looking his best all the time. This is why my salon is so popular with the elite,” said Benhamo.



Appointments are necessary, but these can be made easily via the website or telephone call.



“We always welcome referrals and new clients,” said Benhamo.



Additional information, testimonials and pictures are available on the website. Call (310) 652-0963 to schedule a free ‘celebrity like’ consultation, or visit http://www.udisalon.com