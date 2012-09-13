Top Business VoIP Equipment Supplier TelcoDepot.com Introduces Corporate Offering for Medical Offices

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- TelcoDepot.com now povides medical offices with a special phone systems offer which allows them to access high-end communications equipment at highly affordable prices with additional support options. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business phones and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Medical environments can be complicated; without surprise they have equally complicated phone system needs – from reception areas which need to handle a large volume of incoming and outgoing calls daily,to the various doctors' offices, wards, OR's which may require intercom functionality, and so on.



In addition to the large number of phone systems required to fully equip a medical facility, there is also the technical side of determining the different phone system requirements of each of these sections of the facility. Additionally, there are also potential network and conferencing issues requiring the implementation of a suitable VoIP-based solution to cut costs and improve efficiency in real-time communications.



Expertise is required on the part of the contractor or service provider to properly and completely provide for all the phone system requirements of medical facilities and offices. TelcoDepot.com is equipped and experienced to provide what is needed in terms of the actual phone systems and technical expertise. With the new offer from TelcoDepot.com, medical offices now have access to optimized solutions which cut costs, remove redundancy, improve efficiency and provide a level of performance that generates significant ROI shortly after implementation.



Medical offices will now be able to save costs, improve their internal and external communications as well as benefit from TelcoDepot.com's vast technical expertise and experience as a leading provider of business VoIP equipment and general telephony services.



"TelcoDepot.com provides businesses and home offices with reliable, powerful and cost-effective phone systems and VoIP equipment that are specifically designed to meet their exact communication requirements," says Yaron Ram, a TelcoDepot.com principal.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com special offering for medical offices, including details on availability, pricing, discounts, systems and more, please call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.