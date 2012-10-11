Top Business VoIP Equipment Supplier TelcoDepot.com Launches New Stock of Leading Conference Phone Systems and Solutions for Businesses

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Leading business communications equipment provider TelcoDepot.com has introduced an expanded range of conference phone systems and solutions on its web phone store. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phone system supplies, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading phone systems and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Conferencing systems are absolutely essential for modern businesses which operate multiple remote offices on different continents at the same time; coordination and logistics thrive on the availability of real-time communications – the key components of which are conference phones and conferencing systems.



TelcoDepot.com now provides businesses with a new stock of award-winning and market-leading conference phones and conferencing solutions and accessories including;



Konftel 300W Wireless (DECT) Enabled conferencing phone, Konftel 300 conferencing phones (state of the art, high quality sound, record to SD card), Konftel 300 extension microphones, Konftel expansion microphones for 60W and 200W, Konftel 60W Wireless (DECT) Bluetooth and VoIP conference phones (a flexible solution for smart audio conferencing), Konftel 100 Analog Conferencing phones, and Konftel 200 Analog conferencing phones.



Also on offer are the Polycom SoundStation IP 5000 (with optional power supply), Polycom SoundStation IP 6000 with Power supply, ClearOne Max Wireless (wireless conference phone for movement up to 150ft from base unit), ClearOne Max IP (SIP-based conferencing phone for small to medium conference room), Jabra SPEAK 410 (USB VoIP desktop hands-free speakerphone), the ClearOne Max IP Response Point (tabletop conferencing phone - connects easily to the Microsoft Response Point phone system) and the ClearOne Max EX (connect to analog line or station port of any phone system).



Additional high quality solutions and accessories available from TelcoDepot.com include the Konftel 300 soft travel case (portable nylon protection for Konftel 300 system), Konftel 60W & 200W soft travel cases, Konftel BlackBerry direct connect cable, Konftel iPhone connect cable and Konftel GSM cellular cables.



Special product and shipping discounts may be available on some models; please confirm by calling or emailing TelcoDepot.com customer service.



“TelcoDepot.com provides businesses with a collection of award-winning conference phone systems and accessories to empower their business and optimize their communications," says TelcoDepot.com Principal Yaron Ram.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com conferencing systems and accessories, including available systems, configuration options and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/telephones/conference-phone. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.