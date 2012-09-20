Top Business Web Print Shop 4OVER4.COM Introduces New Comprehensive Rackcards Printing

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Leading web business print shop 4OVER4.COM has launched a new expanded rack cards printing service for businesses. Rack cards are known to have a high marketing and promotional value mainly because of their relatively low cost and the extra value they provide through the tear-off pieces that come with them (which may also be used as coupons, business cards, tickets and more) in addition to the main section which can be used for other product marketing purposes. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including poster printing, printing nyc works, sticker printing, vinyl banners and other custom printing applications.



Business web printer 4OVER4.COM now offers customers a comprehensive rack cards printing service featuring more premium papers such as 13pt uncoated cover (100% PCW), 16pt gloss cover, 14pt white linen, 14pt uncoated cover (30% PCW), 15pt synthetic plastic and 14pt gloss cover. New sizes of 3.5" x 8.5" and 4" x 9" are now available for 4OVER4.COM rack cards, and customers can now get between 50 and 100,000 prints per order.



"Rack cards are loved because of the additional 2" perforated side they offer which allow customers to do more with a single card by optimizing the promotional value of each side of the card," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about rack cards printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/rackcards, email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.