Top Canadian Credit Counseling Company Experiences Record Growth

Brampton, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- The top cross-Canada Credit Counselling Company, BSCC (Business Solutions & Credit Counselling Services), has achieved a record level of growth in multiple markets across Canada during 2012. The company provides alternate solutions for people who do not know where to turn for help during troubling financial situations.



BSCC has been steadily gaining popularity in recent years – and especially since late 2011 as a preferred choice for credit counseling matters across Canada by providing realistic options for avoiding bankruptcy and credit counselling services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has talented and highly trained counsellors in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and they assist clients across Canada. Their newest satellite location is located in Edmonton, Alberta and serves clients by appointment. BSCC has enjoyed continual growth during 2012 and caters to demographic groups that other credit counselling companies cannot properly address.



For the past few years now, BSCC’s president, Arvinder Kalsey, has been in demand as a guest on TV and radio talk shows where he has provided solid advice and strategies that have saved people from countless cases of financial hardship. Arvinder handles the company’s operations in the East, while Vice President Avineet Kalsey manages the business’ affairs in Western Canada. More information and frequently asked questions about avoiding bankruptcy and credit card debt relief can be found on their website at http://www.bscc.ca/



BSCC’s highly skilled counsellors often help clients with preparing a consumer proposal to their creditors, and help negotiate a new, lower, affordable monthly payment. They have helped thousands of Canadians avoid serious and devastating financial outcomes by saving many from going into bankruptcy, and sparing others from having their homes being taken away - all while ensuring their clients receive minimum damage to their credit scores and avoid losing large amounts of their possessions. BSCC is a different kind of credit counseling company – one that works for the consumer and not for the banks – and the results speak for themselves. They are clearly the ones to watch going forward into the remainder of 2012 and beyond.



About BSCC

BSCC encompasses a passionate, full-service team of financial and legal professionals with more than 15 years of combined experienced in Canadian law and consumer credit rights.



For additional information please visit http://www.bscc.ca/