Top Car Insurance Comparison Launches Powerful Car Insurance Comparison Tool

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Car insurance comparison is an essential but often inconvenient and time consuming process for millions of individuals. With the advent of online car insurance comparison many people have started to save time, but fewer companies can make significant savings in monetary terms. Top Car Insurance Comparison launched in 2013 and has quickly risen to become one of the most popular insurance comparison sites within the US. Their efficient tools, helpful tips and positive results have cemented their position as a leading website for consumers to compare auto insurance quotes.



Their simple online software invites users to anonymously enter their zipcode and gives them the option of providing other information which may affect their cover, including their age, current insurance status, and whether or not they own a home. Once users have entered this information they are presented with the best insurance providers in their area.



The information required takes just seconds to input, but the results are the real surprise. Upon testing the new price comparison algorithm a sample of existing users reported back their findings and the results were in many cases staggering, with the mean average savings at a whopping $476 per annum, a saving that represented as much as 60% of the pre-existing car insurance quote.



A spokesperson for Top Car Insurance Comparison explained, “The new tool allows individuals to both support local insurance providers and find the very best deals specific to them by simply entering their zip code. Our extensive database then tracks and reveals the most competitive providers in the area creating an instant shortlist that can save our users hundreds and hundreds of dollars. This free service has made entering a single short code worth an average of $476 dollars to our existing users, so it’s no wonder that our user base is increasing every day.”



About Top Car Insurance Comparison

Top Car Insurance Comparison is one of the top car insurance comparison websites in the USA. It provides a straight-forward vehicle insurance comparison function that makes it easy for users to find the cheapest car insurance deals. Upon entering their Zip Code, drivers get access to the list of the cheapest providers in their area. Top Car Insurance Comparison is also a great source of helpful auto insurance information and tips. For more information, please visit: http://topcarinsurancecomparison.com/