Top China Flowers Online Shop Now Offers Express China Flower Delivery Across China & Taiwan

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- There are people who lead a busy life and often have a very little time for their personal life. Such people often forget to exchange their best wishes with their loved ones on important occasions. These people more often require the services of an express delivery to send flowers, gifts and goodies to their relatives and friends. And in order to extend their helping hand to such people, YAO Flowers is now introducing their express China flower delivery services and promises customers to deliver flowers and bouquet anywhere in China and Taiwan within the given timeline.



People can now visit the online store of YAO Flowers to choose from a wide range of flower and bouquet collections and can make sure that the ordered product(s) would reach to their loves ones on time. Whether it is someone’s birthday, marriage, anniversary or any occasion, the express delivery introduced by YAO Flowers now guarantees to deliver flowers and good wishes on time. “Last minute deliveries often involve many types of hassles. But our experienced staff show their utmost level of efficiency in packaging and shipping flowers and bouquets in a speedy manner,” reveals the company spokesperson.



“Since then we have expanded our services to Taiwan, we receive express Taiwan flower delivery requests more often. We have partnerships with Taiwan based florists to make sure that the ordered flowers reach to its destination within the given time,” he adds further. While placing an order on the web store, one can see the timeline of the delivery and can complete the order, after making sure that the product will reach on time.



The Shenzhen florist , YAO Flowers maintains a strict term and condition regarding the delivery of flowers and makes sure that they never fail their commitment of delivering flowers within the given deadline. Whether someone wants to send flowers to China or Taiwan, one can be rest assured of a timely delivery of their ordered products. To learn more about their flower delivery terms and conditions, one may visit their website http://www.yaoflowers.com



About YAO Flowers

YAO Flowers is one of the best China online florists, with flower chain stores in many cities throughout China mainland. The online florist offers professional and reliable China flowers delivery and China gift services in China. They have a large collection of flowers with many kinds of China flowers, such as roses flower, lily, cream cake etc., ich are perfect for the occasions of Saint Valentine's Day, Christmas, Spring Festival, mother day, father day, mid-autumn festival, etc.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Thomas

Telephone: +1.347.809.6589

Email: Service@yaoflowers.com

Website: http://www.yaoflowers.com