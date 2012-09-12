Top Class Furniture from Duval Group

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- There are lots of companies who specialize in wholesale distribution and importing of furniture. The companies work by buying or importing furniture from manufacturers at bulk rates and distribute them to retailers. However, wholesale furniture does not necessarily mean that the furniture is sold only to retailers. The products are available for sale to the public as well. Furniturebyduval.com is one such site where furniture is available at special rates for designers and retailers. They offer contemporary and modern furniture which reflect excellent workmanship and design. The advancement of the internet has allowed manufacturers to showcase different styles and designs to huge number of customers as well as retailers.



Wholesale contemporary stores have made use of the technology to sell their products at unbelievably low rates. The wholesale bedroom furniture by the Duval Group comes with a rich variety of different styles as well as modern looks. One of the best features of the site is that the furniture is available at extremely low prices. There are different styles and designs of furniture including European, Chinese, Japanese, African, and Thai furniture. The furniture from Duval Group is mainly aimed towards retailers and designers who make bulk purchases. Apart from the bedroom furniture there are several other different categories of furniture available in their site. You can choose from dining room furniture, living room furniture, children’s room furniture, and accessories.



The main benefit of purchasing from such sites is that there are no middlemen involved and the price of the furniture is available at extremely low prices. The furniture from Duval Group reflects the Italian modern furniture, European modern furniture or the German modern furniture. The furniture exhibited in the site is relevant to the modern styles and designs that will definitely change the appearance of your bedroom or any other place in the house. Nowadays many interior decoration publications are available that has helped people to understand how to make their houses look more beautiful. So the companies that showcase the furniture need to make sure that they are up to date with the latest styles and designs.



No longer is it required to visit a furniture store to choose the furniture of your choice. Whether you are designer or a wholesaler, the Duval Group furniture will allow you to choose the best from their wide range of collections. The furniture’ showcased by them have been developed through cutting-edge technology and top quality craftsmanship to ensure that the products are of supreme high quality. There is thousands of furniture available in the site to choose from and that too at affordable prices. If you are in search of good quality furniture with the perfect looks then Duval Group should be your ultimate choice. For more on the available furniture’s visit their site at http://www.furniturebyduval.com/category/Bedroom.



About Furniturebyduval.com

