Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Top Cloud Adoption Trends Transforming Business Operations and IT Organizations 2013 market report to its offering
Cloud services, including Software-as-a-Service
(SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service
(PaaS), are more than a passing phase – they are transformation in nature
and IT will never be the same.
This report addresses the Cloud adoption trends that transform today's
business operations and IT organizations. The report investigates
industry-leading Cloud-based solutions including those for Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP).
The report also provides a brief case study about an organization
improving its business efficiency and financial improvements through
successfully leveraging Cloud applications.
Finally, this report focuses a great deal of attention on an emerging
trend not discussed in the industry as much as the business to business
(B2B) play for Cloud: Business to Consumer (B2C) or Personal Cloud
services. We share insights from our recent Personal Cloud Services
survey in this report.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/145489/top-cloud-adoption-trends-transforming-business-operations-and-it-organizations-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###