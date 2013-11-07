Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Top Cloud Adoption Trends Transforming Business Operations and IT Organizations 2013 market report to its offering

Cloud services, including Software-as-a-Service

(SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service

(PaaS), are more than a passing phase – they are transformation in nature

and IT will never be the same.



This report addresses the Cloud adoption trends that transform today's

business operations and IT organizations. The report investigates

industry-leading Cloud-based solutions including those for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP).



The report also provides a brief case study about an organization

improving its business efficiency and financial improvements through

successfully leveraging Cloud applications.



Finally, this report focuses a great deal of attention on an emerging

trend not discussed in the industry as much as the business to business

(B2B) play for Cloud: Business to Consumer (B2C) or Personal Cloud

services. We share insights from our recent Personal Cloud Services

survey in this report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145489/top-cloud-adoption-trends-transforming-business-operations-and-it-organizations-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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