Top Crypto Education Platform AirBit Club to Introduce Special Courses and Webinars Showcasing Content Related to Entrepreneurship

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- AirBit Club is of the biggest blockchain education platform in the world with over 2 million active users. The club has hosted numerous events and seminars featuring renowned figures like Robert Kiyosaki, teaching people about financial management, decentralisation and business management. The club also sponsors sports events. AirBit Club is present in Formula 3 as a sponsor of its star driver Enzo Fittipaldi. The platform is also known for mega partnerships. In 2017 AirBit Club made a strategic alliance with the NASCAR brand and the Telmex team. AirBit Club was also a sponsor of NACAM F4 Mexico, a championship certified by the FIA and endorsed by Mygale.



AirBit Club to introduce special courses and webinars showcasing content related to Entrepreneurship



The club is gearing up to release its child platform, known as 'Entrepreneur by AirBit Club'. The 5 years old club is filled with business people and entrepreneurs and these intellectuals are gearing to take the financial education to the next level through 'Entrepreneur by AirBit Club'.



The goal is to educate and provide a BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY with financial tools to generate cryptocurrencies or digital assets for the construction of our business. It is the first decentralized system that unites three different industries: cryptoeconomy, network marketing and technology. The club provides benefits such as being part of a club of more than 2 million people, education from different industries, earnings on digital assets, among many others.



'At Entreprenenur by AirBit Club we will have big leaders of the world teach people about personal finance and decentralized finance. These courses will have everything that one needs in order to become a successful entrepreneur. Business experts will share their personal experiences and learns. We are designing and aligning case studies together at this moment and we will launch the initiative soon' - One of the key executives at AirBit Club



