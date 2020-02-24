Top Dental Lab Market News: Analysis, Growth Drivers and Trending Factors

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Dental Lab Comprehensive Study by Type (Restorative, Implant, Oral Care), Material (Metal Ceramic, Ceramic (Zirconia, Glass Ceramic)), Equipment Type (Lasers, Systems & Part, Hygiene Maintenance Device), Prostetics (Bridge, Crown (Porcelain Fused to Metal, CAD CAM Ceramics), Dentures) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2024.



AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Dental Lab' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



Global Dental Lab Market Overview:



Global dental laboratories have experienced robust technological advancements as well as continues research & development which will ultimately generate significant demand for dental products. In addition to this, the increasing geriatric population across the globe & increasing prevalence of numerous dental diseases such as Edentulism. The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, around 99% of the population significantly cares for their smile & oral care and approximately 84% of individuals have opted orthodontic treatments which will generate robust demand dental care across the globe. However, the demand might be stagnated due to the expensive solutions and the dominance of prominent vendors. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Dental Lab market may see a growth rate of 5.62% and would reach the market size of USD44.53 Billion by 2024.



Major Players in this Report Include,



3M Company (United States), Henry Schein Inc. (United States), Straumann AG (Switzerland), Keating Dental Arts (United States), Modern Dental Laboratory Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong), National Dentex Corporation (United States), Patterson Companies, Inc. (United States), Shofu Inc. (Japan), Sirona Dental Systems Inc. (Germany), Yenadent Ltd. Sti. (Turkey), Dentcare Dental Lab (India)



Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/16645-global-dental-lab-market



Global dental laboratories have experienced robust technological advancements as well as continues research & development which will ultimately generate significant demand for dental products. In addition to this, the increasing geriatric population across the globe & increasing prevalence of numerous dental diseases such as Edentulism. The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, around 99% of the population significantly cares for their smile & oral care and approximately 84% of individuals have opted orthodontic treatments which will generate robust demand dental care across the globe. However, the demand might be stagnated due to the expensive solutions and the dominance of prominent vendors.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Geriatric Population across the Globe

- Rising Prevalence of various Dental Problems such as Edentulism

Market Trend

- Continues Technological Advancements in Dental Care as well as Growing Dental Tourism

- Introduction to New and Differentiating Dental Care Products

Restraints

- Comparatively Higher Costs of Associated with Dental Product Raw Materials

- Highly Oligopolistic Competition leading to Markup Pricing

Opportunities

- Growing Adoption of 3D printing and CAD/CAM software

- Increasing Demand from the Emerging Economies

Challenges

- Stringent Government Regulations with respect to Oral Care Product Development



Market Segmentation



By Type: Restorative, Implant, and Oral Care

Material: Metal Ceramic, Ceramic (Zirconia, Glass Ceramic)

Equipment Type: Lasers, Systems & Part, Hygiene Maintenance Device

Prostetics: Bridge, Crown (Porcelain Fused to Metal, CAD CAM Ceramics), Dentures



Check for Discount @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/16645-global-dental-lab-market



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Continues Technological Advancements in Dental Care as well as Growing Dental Tourism

Introduction to New and Differentiating Dental Care Products

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Geriatric Population across the Globe

Rising Prevalence of various Dental Problems such as Edentulism

Restraints: Comparatively Higher Costs of Associated with Dental Product Raw Materials

Highly Oligopolistic Competition leading to Markup Pricing

Opportunities: Growing Adoption of 3D printing and CAD/CAM software

Increasing Demand from the Emerging Economies

Challenges: Stringent Government Regulations with respect to Oral Care Product Development



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/16645-global-dental-lab-market



Country level Break-up includes:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Highlights from Table of Content (TOC):



Buy this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=16645



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.