Top Dentist in NYC Announces 1st to Offer Ozone Dentistry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- NYC Dentist, Peter Silver, DDS, PC is a renowned best in class Dentist who has been practicing Dentistry for over 25 years in Greenwich Village (Union Square Park), in New York City.



Peter Silver, DDS, is one of the most highly credentialed Dentists in NYC (Greenwich Village / Union Square) and has an impeccable reputation in the community:



- Board Certified Dentist in NYC

- New York University College of Dentistry, NYC, New York

- Member: Academy of General Dentistry

- Member: American Dental Association

- Member: American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry

- Member: American Academy of Sleep Medicine

- Fellow: Academy of Comprehensive Esthetics

- Member: IAOHD International Association of Ozone in Healthcare & Dentistry



Dr. Silver (http://www.jazzdentist.com) has made a name for himself in the NYC Dentistry scene: he is known as the “guilt-free dentist” and “pain-free dentist”. Many of the dentist’s patients tell him how relieved they are not to be lectured to or berated about their dental health or lifestyle that may affect their teeth. The dentist’s practice’s goal is to support you in your desire to keep your teeth healthy for a lifetime while providing you a wonderful dental experience. Dr. Silver’s “Pain Free Dentistry” includes laughing gas to make your more comfortable during any of your dental procedures. Additionally, for patients who have “dental anxiety” sedation dentistry is employed. Years of dental neglect are often erased in just one appointment with the NYC Dentist! Pain Free Dentistry / Sedation Dentistry is even beneficial for the dentist’s NYC patients who aren’t fearful, but would like to be more comfortable during a dental procedures.



Now Dr. Silver is offering Ozone Dentistry at his state of the art Union Square Dental practice. Ozone therapy is a non surgical alternative treatment for gum disease, root canal therapy, and desensitizing teeth. In traditional dentistry, large pieces of teeth are drilled off to remove all signs of decay. Ozone is a gas that kills bacteria and when applied to a tooth can safely destroy the bacteria in the decay. If caught early enough, no drill is used, instead the Union Square dentist uses a spray with abrasive powder that removes the decay painlessly. Dr. Silvers stated, “My NYC Dental patients love Ozone Dentistry: No drilling, no shots, no hacking off large pieces of teeth”.



Peter Silver, DDS accepts all major insurance and if needed his dental office can assist you in obtaining financing for your procedures from dental implants, teeth bonding, dental bridges, veeners, crowns, root canals, to cosmetic dentistry.



Contact Information

Peter J. Silver, DDS

24 East 12th Street, Suite 305

New York, NY 10003

Tel: (212) 924-6890

Web: http://www.jazzdentist.com

Email: care@jazzdentist.com