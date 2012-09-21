Top Dentist In Philadelphia...Advanced Family Dental Care, Now Offering Laser Dentistry

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Advanced Family Dental Care, one of the best Philadelphia Emergency Dentists, is now offering laser dentistry services to all of their clients whether they be current or new. Advanced Family Dental Care provides the latest state-of-the-art technology in dentistry when it comes to dental lasers in PA.



A laser is a high tech device that generates a tiny beam of very concentrated light. This beam of light will bring energy into any client’s mouth through a tiny fiber to help remove areas of infection, as well as remove gum disease around the teeth with great precision and accuracy. The laser beam sterilizes the affected area and seals off blood vessels, which minimizes the chance of infection or bleeding. Patients who are seeing this top Dentist in Philadelphia are also much more comfortable during and after their treatment with laser therapy. The need for a local anesthetic is reduced, but it is usually used to make sure that the patient feels absolutely nothing during the treatment.



In the hands of these cosmetic dentists in Philadelphia, lasers are very safe. In fact, the primary safety factor used during laser treatment is proper protective eye wear. Dental lasers are very low powered, which is crucial for treating the delicate tissues of the mouth. In addition, the controlled heat and light of the laser destroys many bacteria and viruses in the mouth and inside periodontal pockets.



Today, many dental procedures and services can be performed with a laser or traditional treatment. To hear more about their laser dentistry, or to schedule an appointment give Advanced Family Dental Care a call at 215-792-6599, or visit them on the web at http://www.advancedfamilydental.net.