Top Dollar Affiliate - A Helping Hand for Small Business Owners

Conestoga, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Financial institutions usually decline the applications of loans from small business owners. Top Dollar Affiliate is a non-lending affiliate system related to finance which connects lenders with small business owners. The website of Top Dollar Affiliate provides detailed information regarding the availing of loans from different lenders. The potential business owners can get loan amounts up to $250,000 by filling the credit application available in the site.



Top Dollar Affiliate reveals an opportunity which will help the users to make money simply by sending business owners to a page for credit application. The website shows how one can make $500 or more without doing much. This is one easy way to make money online.



The website promises, “With 95% approvals of QUALIFIED businesses, we pay you 1.5% commission for EVERY dollar we loan they get now and/ or if they come back to borrow more money even 10 years down the road”



Top Dollar Affiliate claims to have tied up with various lenders who offer financial support to small business owners for an amount anywhere between $5000 and $250,000. Members can earn top commissions also. New members get copies of emails, videos, documents, status of applicants and relevant training. Earning top commission without any huge effort is the highlight of the programme.



Further information like, privacy policy, affiliate disclosure, earnings disclaimer, terms and conditions are provided in the website. Viewers are supposed to join only after getting a thorough insight of the programme. Some of the following can be considered as the key features of top earning affiliate program , which include, loans availed without any personal guarantee or assets as collateral security, annual income based loans etc. It is also stated that certain requirements need to be satisfied.



To get more information about Top Dollar Affiliate, visit http://topdollaraffiliate.com/



About Top Dollar Affiliate programme

Top Dollar Affiliate Programme is a dynamic and innovative approach, which presents a pathway of wide range of financial support opportunities to small businesses. It also allows the viewer to make money online by sending loan seekers to a credit application page, which is free of cost. This affiliate programme’s mission is to support in the development and growth of all members by building a team of ultimate income creators. Top Dollar Affiliate is completely focused in providing small business loans .



Media Contact

Top Dollar Affiliate

Lee Seats

204 Tomahawk Dr E

Conestoga PA 17516

Tel: 717-207-9878

URL: http://topdollaraffiliate.com/