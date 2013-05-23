Top Dollar Affiliate - an Innovative Support System for Businesses

Conestoga, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Top Dollar Affiliate system delivers opportunities to all small businesses to avail financial help by providing information regarding various money lenders. The company is not engaged in financing any loans or direct lending, but aims at creating a bridge between the money seekers and lenders. A lender who supports Top Dollar Affiliate system performs “no personal guarantee” loans. This initiative can help thousands of people seeking a right path to get started with their growing firms.



Getting financial support for small businesses can be very difficult, even if the product they deliver has commendable demand. The main problem is to find a lender who is ready to lend money without any personal guarantee. There arises the importance of Top Dollar Affiliate. The company promises to approve the documents within 48 hours and funding in as less as 5 business days. The two page application can be submitted online with no personal information and is fully free of cost.



A company official says, “It is as simple as saying hey, I know this lender who is doing small business loans with NO personal guarantees. And then pointing them to the lenders webpage”



By joining Top Dollar Affiliate’s team, the members will get 1.5% commission on all closed loans. This special offer helps the members to earn a full time income part time and thereby opens a gateway to a continuous income opportunity.



Privacy policy assures complete privacy to the online visitors and users of Top Dollar affiliate programme. Viewers can log in to the website and subscribe as members. Team members will get training through various easy to use applications and tools. This will help them to earn top commissions. Top Dollar Affiliate programme promises zero cost or risk to the members. Funds are available for different types of businesses.



About Top Dollar Affiliate

The company operates the Top Dollar Affiliate programme. This paying affiliate programme offers a variety of opportunities to the owners of small businesses to get access to the lenders who approve loans without any personal guarantee. The company earned a name in the industry by closing 95% of loans initiated by them. It is a financial helping hand to millions of small business owners in United States who seek an opportunity to receive credit.



