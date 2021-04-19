Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- An ecommerce platforms is a comprehensive software solution that helps companies that operate online effectively manage their business. This sort of service incorporates ecommerce website creators, accounting, and inventory management functionalities, as well as customer service setup. Best Ecommerce platforms provide businesses with all essential components required to operate and develop their online business without obscuring their routine operations. An ecommerce platforms is a lot inexpensive as compared to creating software from scratch and easier than using numerous plugins.



An ideal ecommerce platforms simplifies the buying process for customers, avert system failures, technical problems, and helps businesses troubleshoot them when they pop up. So, businesses can basically invest less time helping their clients with shopping and focus more on enhancing their sales process as well as their revenue.



Top Ecommerce Platforms for Small Businesses in 2021

Shopify



Shopify is one of the best and most prevalent ecommerce platforms that actually work well for businesses of all sizes. It offers one of the finest ecommerce website builders specifically for small businesses. This website builder provides a user interface that is extremely user-friendly. Businesses do not need to have prior IT or coding skills to create their store.



Several businesses like Shopify as it enables them to create amazing, precise stores without having to understand coding or design. Shopify helps small businesses as well as large ecommerce organizations. If a small business develops and grows beyond a small business, they need not fear varying platforms. They can simply upgrade to plans more suitable for bigger businesses.



BigCommerce



One more outstanding ecommerce platforms solution is BigCommerce. This platform is ideal for small as well as bigger companies and helps them create ecommerce websites. BigCommerce provides a wide-ranging set of ecommerce tools that help in creating brilliant websites. Businesses also get the opportunities to assimilate social media into their site and sell products via those channels.



BigCommerce makes it simple for businesses to branch out and sell their products through other mediums. They can use the BigCommerce site to create storefronts on other sites such as Amazon and eBay. It is a better way to help companies expand their business reach while creating a reliable brand individuality across platforms. Similar to Shopify, BigCommerce too provides round-the-clock customer support for all their needs. They can turn to them to get proficient help while businesses compose their site.



Wix Ecommerce



If at all a business offers a smaller product selection, Wix Ecommerce is an excellent option. This platforms helps small businesses with less than 50 exclusive products create attractively designed websites. It is simple and effortless to create an operational website. Wix Ecommerce comes equipped with a drag and drop theme and also allows businesses to add and eliminate features as per the business needs. This makes it simple for businesses to build a customized storefront.



WooCommerce



If the owners have a blog for their business, they may leverage WordPress to host their blog. WordPress also has the ability to double-up as an ecommerce platforms for small businesses. With the plugin WooCommerce, businesses can easily create a website that is well suited for an ecommerce business. WooCommerce helps businesses create a fully tailored website for their business.



It is an open-source ecommerce plugin that enables businesses to add ecommerce features to the website. This plugin is also very prevalent amongst small businesses that are currently using WordPress in some volume.



PrestaShop



PrestaShop is free of charge to download and one of the most user-friendly open-source ecommerce platforms solutions that offer the best out-of-the-box functionality. Once the business downloads PrestaShop, it can alter and edit the software code to modify its online store, as well as make use of add-ons from the PrestaShop marketplace. In general, PrestaShop comprises a diversity of important ecommerce competencies such as one-page checkout, unrestricted cart emails, inventory tracking, payment handling integrations, price rules, vouchers, reductions, and more. Furthermore, PrestaShop also provides users with the ability to run numerous stores just from one interface, as well as contains specific functionality for international selling.



Zoey helps B2B and wholesale businesses capture orders online anytime, from any location, with any device. Businesses can use a mobile app to take orders, generate sales quotes, or search for product and pricing info on the fly. With Zoey, businesses can also provide a self-service order portal for taking web orders from their buyers. The set of features provided for sellers comprises customer and pricing separation, quote generation or management, net terms with credit restrictions, and access or catalog limitations.



The self-service feature set for consumers also includes reordering, order status, and account upkeep.



