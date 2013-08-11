Top Fashion Design Institute in India - Mod'art Institute India

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2013 -- There was a time, when finding the right set of people, with the right set of skills in India was a tough task. And no, it wasn't because of lack of man power, but because of lack of credible institutes that could prepare the populate for the challenges that lied ahead with relevant courses.



Fashion industry and its education was one such domain! However, with time the culture in India changed and the evergrowing market caught the eyes of the foreign hands that finally decided to play a major role in overhauling the situation.



Such is the story of Mod'Art India, the sister concern of Mod’Art International, a premium Parisian Fashion School, which was established in 1982 by a group of executives from luxury buying houses.



Located in the busy area of Kalka Ji, New Delhi, Mod'Art India is run by Himanshu Singhal and is fast proving to be one of the pioneer institutes for fashion and management education in the field of fashion industry.



Their goal is to use the expert french knowledge in the fashion area and taking a leaf out of Mod'Art, Paris, Mod'Art India aims at fueling the growth of indigenous design to a whole new level.



With a young and vibrant set of alumni, the focus are of the institute is to help develop the students, who can define the horizons of a brand, design innovating and acceptable products, establish its strategy, and present their work to the creative world in the most presentable manner.



In the past, many of the students from Mod'Art India have gone ahead about starting their own brand and working with some renowned fashion designers and designing houses of India, which talks about the huge opportunities that this institute offers to its students.



Mod’art offers various Global Collaborated courses such a Bachelors, Masters, and also various short term courses.



If you are looking to make a bright future in the fashion field, here is your chance to turn your passions into profits. Mod’art India is currently accepting applications for admissions for the year 2013-2014.



Find out more about the institute or request for a personal counseling session with Mod'Art India by visiting their admissions help desk at- http://www.modart-india.com/delhi-admissions.html



About Mod’art India

Mod’Art India is a Top Fashion Design Institute in India and is the sister concern of Mod’Art Paris, a premium Parisian fashion school, known for providing exclusive education to fashion enthusiasts since 1982. It has since then spread its wings to 7 countries. Mod’art International Paris brings world class fashion education to India. It offers students high quality professional training in sync with the needs of the industry. At Mod’art, students are professionally trained with skills necessary to stay in tune with the needs of the fashion Fraternity.



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