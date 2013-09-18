Top Film and TV Industry Staffing Agency Is Letting the Games Begin

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Film and TV production is no longer limited to just one area code. The industry has spread far and wide, from sea to shining sea. Some regions of the south, such as Georgia, North Carolina and Louisiana, and of course further north in New York and Michigan, dominate in the number of productions made outside of Hollywood. The philosophy of Atlanta based film and TV industry staffing agency, Production Pros, is that they will provide great talent wherever great talent is needed. Whether it is a remote small town or a bustling metropolis, Production Pros has the best crew for the production. And now they proudly announce the September launch of their new division, Production Pros Gaming.



The new gaming division was developed in response to the rapidly exploding gaming industry. Gamers come in all ages and women make up 40% of that population. Sixty seven percent of U.S. households play video games and they show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The gaming industry is trying to meet this ongoing demand with more, innovative games…and that means more jobs. Production Pros Gaming intends to fill that gap.



“Production Pros has built a solid reputation in the film and TV industries for the high caliber of production professionals that are placed and we look forward to providing that same high standard to our gaming clients,” said Jake Kowalski, Production Pros’ Gaming division manager.



They represent an impressive database of game developers, designers, programmers and more for opportunities from all around the country. Production Pros Gaming is working with some of the largest Gaming companies in the world. The types of positions range from entry level to seasoned professionals. And they offer support to candidates, offering temp, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services.



About Production Pros

Production Pros is a career staffing agency that caters directly to the Film/TV and Gaming industries. They have an impressive database of talented industry professionals from savvy video game developers to energetic production assistants. This multi-faceted company currently has satellite offices in Michigan, New York, and Los Angeles with plans to expand.



Production Pros Gaming officially launches on September 18, 2013. Visit: www.productionpros.tv for more information.



Media Contact:

Tami Weston

Director of Client Services

678-744-9164

PR@prodpros.tv