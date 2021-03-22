Top Five Features of Brightidea Idea Management Software Which Make It a Better Choice for Businesses

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Brightidea is a cloud-based idea management software that has been designed specifically for midsize and large businesses. It provides communication tools and suggestion management capabilities. Brightidea idea management software also provides the discussion management function, which helps users by offering a collaboration platform to share and comment on ideas. It also allows users to see comments based on teams, subjects, and ideas on a physical map. The best idea management software provides a scoring mechanism which enables users to assess solutions based on their viability and cost-efficiency. Brightidea also provides a portal that helps users submit business proposals as part of a team or separately. Managers can then evaluate these ideas and decide on the sanctions of funds. It also enables users to equate projected and actual financial impacts after conclusion.



Top Five Features of the Brightidea Software



Quicker Idea Collection



While most other platforms demand substantial customization, here is Brightidea Idea Box which is ready to go right from day one. The rationalized interface makes involvement easy and the mobile app enables association anywhere at any time. It allows businesses to easily track ROI and business impact with the help of a robust analytics engine that leads to educated insights.



Robust Innovation Pipeline



With the help of an always-on digital recommendation box for gathering ideas, it empowers the workforce to submit ideas whenever and wherever it is suitable for them, at their desks or on the go. It simplifies idea management software by providing users with a drag and drop interface and instinctive idea assessment tools. Idea Box provides users with everything they need to gather, manage, and track the success of their innovation processes.



Scalability



Bightidea's feature-rich platform has been created to maximize the resourceful potential of the team. The scalable innovation solution has been customized to the businesses' precise needs, without charging for needless modules or services. The system can also upgrade tools to help handle and automate the augmented volume of idea proposals.



Network Building



Brightidea software helps businesses nurture every activity in their innovation network with the help of a single unified platform. Participants can work together on common pipelines of opportunities across all ecosystem teams.



Dedicated Apps



With the help of dedicated apps, businesses can run the most common innovation events. They can use these for easier tasks such as setting up subjects for design research and evaluation, or linking with colleagues to stay well-informed about market trends. Best of all, the solution also provides an app that helps the innovation system nurture its uncertain projects away from the forces of normal business.