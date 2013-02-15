Top Foodie Destination: Modena's Traditional Balsamic Vinegar Tour with Emilia Delizia

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Emilia Delizia introduces the unique balsamic vinegar tour in Modena in the region of Emilia-Romagna in Italy.



Traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena is a PDO government certified condiment that is exclusively produced in the province of Modena. Many people are accustomed with balsamic vinegar but the product carrying the wording “TRADIZIONALE” or “traditional” is something totally different. A true delicacy that it has been made by the Modenese families for centuries and passed down from generation to generation.



With Emilia Delizia is possible to visit the producers and understand how simple grape must is turned into this thick black gold of Modena. The process of making the vinegar starts every year in the September when the grapes are harvested and pressed. The juice is simmered for a day in the traditional cauldron in order to reduce the liquid and increase the sugar content. The base of the vinegar is then transferred in the barrels respecting the so called fractional ageing. The tradition requires barrels of different sizes and made from different noble woods. Amongst others we find Acacia, Ash, Juniper, Cherry, and Mulberry. Each wood will confer a different note to the final product.



As the product ages the natural bacteria will start to transform the sugars into alcohol and then into acetic acid.



The process of the fractional ageing will require to refill the barrels as they lose the liquid due to normal evaporation. The refills are done by taking liquid from the larger barrels and adding it to to the smaller ones. The process is repeated every year for a minimum of 12 years, then about a fifth of the smaller barrel can be bottled (about 2 liters). Producers also make vintage balsamic vinegar that follows the same process but the refills are repeated for 24 years without drawing any liquid. The longer ageing will confer more structure to the product with a more balance between acidity and sweetness.



About Emilia Delizia

Emilia Delizia is a company dedicated to gourmet food tours in Italy. Catering exclusively for those interested in seeing and tasting the products of Italian culinary tradition. The company organises gourmet food tours and culinary experiences departing from Bologna, Modena, Reggio Emilia and Parma. The company bestseller tour includes 3 gourmet visits in a day: Parmesan cheese, traditional balsamic vinegar, and Parma ham.



