Top Garcinia Cambogia Reviews Announces New Number One Supplement from Rush Nutrition

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Garcinia Cambogia is now the top selling diet supplement in the world, thanks to its active ingredient of HCA, Hydroxycitric Acid, which acts as a fat busting triple threat, blocking the absorption of fat, enhancing metabolism to burn existing fat, and suppressing the appetite. As a result, supplement manufacturers have swarmed to create a product to cash in on this amazing capability. Top Garcinia Cambogia Reviews (http://topgarciniacambogiareviews.net/) is an independent online presence designed to help people discover which of these manufacturers is best. The site has now updated its website with a new countdown of 2014’s best releases.



The countdown includes links to the full review of every product listed, and gives a summary of the review in a single paragraph together with multiple star-ratings of effectiveness, quality, cost, consumer feedback and money back guarantee to ensure that individuals can buy products according to what is most important to them.



The current number one has been manufactured by Rush Nutrition, and features an impressive 1,000mg dosage of 60% HCA garcinia cambogia extract per pill, giving users a massive boost to their metabolic rate, melting fat away without any changes to diet or exercise. Crucially, individuals buy the product as they use it, and needn’t subscribe to monthly payment plans.



A spokesperson for Top Garcinia Cambogia Reviews explained, “Rush Nutrition were not the first on the scene when it came to garcinia cambogia, but there are benefits to entering the game at a later stage. With fresh eyes and the benefit of a huge amount of consumer data, clinical trials and different approaches, they have been able to optimize the formula to maximize its efficacy while minimizing investment, meaning they can offer a better product cheaper than anyone else. The site has information on this and many more great garcinia cambogia supplements, so individuals can find what they need no matter what they’re looking for.”



About Top Garcinia Cambogia Reviews

Top Garcinia Cambogia Reviews is a website dedicated to creating in depth, insightful and independent reviews of garcinia cambogia products including extracts, supplements and powders. The site is regularly updated as new products are released, and also includes a resource center with information on clinical studies and more. For more information please visit: http://topgarciniacambogiareviews.net/