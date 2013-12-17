Top Garcinia Cambogia Reviews Creates Year-End Review to Announce Best Supplement of 2013

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia is a powerful dietary supplement that blocks the absorption of new fat, promotes the increase of metabolism and the suppression of appetite to create a fat busting triple threat effect. The supplement exploded onto the market after being endorsed by TV celebrity doctors and now companies vie competitively to create the best supplement and dominate market share. Top Garcinia Cambogia Reviews is an impartial independent website that keeps track of the advancements in the supplement market and has now crowned the best garcinia cambogia supplement for 2013 in a new meta-review.



The Pure Garcinia Cambogia Reviews aim to be the most comprehensive possible, analyzing each product on a five-point scale of effectiveness, consumer reviews, quality of ingredients, cost and money back guarantee. The products are then analyzed for their intangibles and USPs which are also used to inform the final overall score for the products.



The five contesting for the top spot are 100% Pure Garcinia Extract by Rush Labs, Garcinia Cambogia 1300, Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract, Pure Garcinia Extract by Dynamic Nutrition and Garcinia Lean – Nutritional Sciences. The products are all include highlighted price per bottle and a direct link to buy.



A spokesperson for Top Garcinia Cambogia Reviews explained, “Our top five has been thoroughly researched and comprehensively reviewed, both in terms of the individuals products and how they stack up in direct comparison to one another. The research is designed to inform consumers to make the best choices regarding their branded supplier, to ensure they get the most effective diet solution for their money. We congratulate our winner, which readers can find on our website in the number one spot, and it will be interesting to see if they can hold onto it in such a fiercely competitive market.”



About Top Garcinia Cambogia Reviews

Top Garcinia Cambogia Reviews provides Independent product reviews by women for women. In a world filled with endless options for dietary supplements it is sometimes difficult to find the products that work and don't work. We have done the hard work of reviewing 100's of different products and talking to the people who actually use these products to find out what the best supplements on the market actually are. For more information, please visit: http://www.topgarciniacambogiareviews.com/