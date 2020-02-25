Top Grade Glitter Based Products and Glitter Powder in China from Industry Leaders

Shantou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Weii Arts & Crafts Co. Ltd, the pioneers in glitter based products and glitter powder in China are pleased to present their latest product range for customers from 24 countries across the world. The company has a large factory to conduct research, manufacture, and produce and distribute high quality glitter powder. The company follows a strict quality control practice with the help of advanced inspection and technology equipment. The product quality is thoroughly verified at each and every stage of the manufacturing process.



Weii Glitter Powder can be used for different applications. It acts as an excellent surface treatment for use on apparels, footwear, decorative items, crafts, home décor and wall paints, cosmetics and many more. The company works towards constantly enriching the product quality in terms of appearance, visual effects, and product grade as well the overall customer experience. By using the surface treatment of glitter powder China, Weii make the products brighter, colorful and dazzling.



The extensive production process of Weii Glitter starts with sourcing the materials, plating, coating, slittering, cutting, sieving, weighing, packing, inspection and delivery. The glitter products with surface treatment are available in a variety of shapes including square, hexagon, strips, round, heart shapes, etc. with sizes ranging from1/4" to 1/500" and more; and in beautiful metallic and rainbow colors, holographic colors, florescent colors and more. The Wei glitter powder in China is widely used on Christmas décor, candle craft, packing and printing, varnish decoration, crystal balls, wall papers, silk screen printing, cosmetics, etc.



As the leading manufacturer of glitter powder, Weii ensures that the customers get the best products for their varied needs. Their Weii powder can resist temperature up to 180° C/ 356° F. They also offer a customized color selection depending upon the specific needs of their clients. The glitter products are also acid and alkali resistance as Weii uses only high quality coating inks to ensure that products maintain their natural color and brightness despite being exposed to environments with acid and alkaline elements.



The company takes pride in their glitter powder and guarantees less impurities; as they ensure that the powder is carefully sieved with the help of state of art automatic machines. Customers can now ask for free samples and catalogues; and also avail special VIP rebates for old and regular customers. Weii is also known for their fastest delivery, prompt response and guaranteed deliveries of orders within the specified time.



Weii Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. Based at Shantou, China was established in 2007. The company is a professional manufacturer and supplier of a series of glitter powders, glitter shakers, glitter glue, glitter tinsel, sequin, etc. The company boasts of an advanced set of production equipment operated by a team of technical professionals who are experienced in glitter products. With an in-house factory spanning more than 20,000 square feet, Weii Arts distributes their products to more than 24 countries with an annual export volume of 1500 tonnes.



Shantou Weii Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd.

Address: Yuepu Industry Zone, Shantou SEZ, China

Phone: 86-754-88990520

Email: Sales@Weii.net

Website: https://www.weii.net