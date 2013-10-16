Top Gun Security and Investigations Welcomes Master Sergeant Derek O. Blasingame

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Top Gun Security and Investigations in San Antonio, Texas welcomes Master Sergeant Derek O. Blasingame as Sergeant of Operations for the Top Gun San Antonio Division



Derek Blasingame has been involved in the law enforcement and security fields since his graduation from San Antonio’s AACOG police academy in 1993. As a Sheriff’s Deputy for Kerr County he was promoted from within the department from working in the jail up to a Senior Deputy. Derek has experience family violence situations, suicide prevention and watch, advanced handcuffing techniques and practices and also served on the gang activity force. Derek gained continuous education training in Field Sobriety testing, pressure point tactics, expandable baton, NRA Shotgun Sharpshooter, Doppler Radar Operations, Mental Health Intervention and survival Spanish.



Derek Blasingame joined Top Gun in October 2012 and currently holds state certified licenses as a Non-Commissioned Officer, Commissioned Officer, Personal Protection Officer, Private Investigator, and he is the lead patrol supervisor responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of all posts and vehicles.



Derek has been a tremendous part of the Top Gun leadership and management team and plans to continue this career path for many years to come.



Contact:

Jeff Moore

Help@topgunsecurityservices.com

Top Gun Security & Investigations

18333 Egret Bay Blvd. Suite 421

Houston, TX 77058

281-335-4965

http://www.topgun-securityservices.com/

http://www.topgun-securityservices.com/san-antonio/top-gun-security-san-antonio.html