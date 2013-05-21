Top Gun Security Training Academy Announces: IPMBA Security Cyclist Course

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Top Gun Security Academy in Houston, Texas announces the addition of the IPMBA Security Cyclist Course to it training course offerings. This highly sought-after course has been developed to meet the requirements of the rapidly-expanding private security sector. It is designed for security personnel from a wide array of facilities, including corporations, colleges, casinos, amusement parks, hospitals, shopping & entertainment complexes, sports facilities, and cities which utilize citizen patrols and/or parking enforcement personnel.



The goals of the course are to produce confident, competent, and effective personnel who operate in a safe manner and to reduce departmental liability. Well-trained security officers are less likely to cause property damage or injury to themselves, suspects, or third parties. And if injury or property damage is sustained, the possibility of a failure to train lawsuit is reduced.



Units of instruction include:

- fitness and nutrition

- vehicular and technical cycling

- basic maintenance, equipment, and security patrol procedures



Much of this demanding course is dedicated to hands-on, practical exercises.



About Jeff Moore

Mr. Jeff Moore is a very powerful figure in the security profession, as well as the private investigation world. Prior to taking on the position of Director and Chief of Operations with Top Gun, he was a Private Investigator with the State of Texas for over 10 years. He formerly served on the State Board for the largest security organization in Texas called A.S.S.I.S.T. (Associated Security Services and Investigators of the State of Texas).



