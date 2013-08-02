Top Gun Security Training Academy Announces: Private Investigator Basic Course

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Top Gun Security Academy in Houston, Texas announces the addition of the Private Investigator Basic Course to it training course offerings.



Have You Ever Wanted to Become a Private Investigator? Well here is your chance to learn the fascinating world of Private Investigations first hand by Top Gun Investigations very own academy. This course is based on teaching you the basics of how to do Private Investigations.



Here are just some of the interesting topics you can expect to learn in these courses:

- Investigative / Professional Ethics PI Classes Houston Texas

- Legal Issues & Liabilities

- Surveillance

- Report Writing

- Equipment for Investigators

- The Interviewer

- The Interviewee

- Preparing for a case

- How to research “Public Records”

- Manual Researches

- And Much More!!



This will be a 3 day course. The first 2 days will be 9 hours long and can be used to help meet any manager’s requirements on their continued education that must meet the 18 hours required by PSB.



About Top Gun Security & Investigations

Top Gun Security & Investigations is built on integrity, honesty, and years of experience. It is the goal of Top Gun to provide the best service available and to be available for our clients.



