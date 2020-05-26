Top Home Design Unveils List of Smart Home Security Devices

Salisbury, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Top Home Design has unveiled a list of smart home security devices that offer residents much needed peace of mind regarding the home safety of their families.



With today's technological advancements, people are living with home automation, that where merely a decade back just sci-fi home fantasy. IoT-based house systems, voice, and movement controls have ensured that managing the security of people's homes is often only a click away.



Modern smart homes have a lot more to offer than sleek home theatre systems and appliances that make routine tasks simpler and more fun. Home security has always been a concern, which is being addressed by the state of the art security devices.



Top Home Design has offered a list of some of these cool, cutting edge solutions that are also easy to install and use. For example, the smart video clip intercom by TMEZON is designed to take a picture or video of anyone who rings the doorbell. It can activate motion sensors too.



PINEWORLD's Biometric Fingerprint Lock is another foolproof system that offers versatile unlocking choices including fingerprint, application, Key-card, and a common house key. Home Wi-Fi is all that is needed to unlock the door from any place. Homeowners also get a notification when their door is unlocked.



Top Home Design also reviewed the Vstarcam, an electronic camera, which can deter burglars while allowing homeowners a smart way to keep tabs on their kids and elders. With two-way audio, infrared night vision, a motion-detection alarm, video recording, and in-app control it's as easy to use as the other high-end devices, which are a must-have for today's smart homes.



