Top-Home-Design.com Shortlists Top 101 After Putting 183 Home Design Software to Test

Salisbury, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Top-Home-Design.com, a home design community is pleased to announce that they have now shortlisted the top 101 home design software apps and tools after having tested 183 existing tools in the market. The apps were rated based on the availability on app stores, their user friendliness, 2D and 3D display options, free features, sharing options and option to save the projects. These software tools and apps are much simpler than their counterparts such as CAD or Chief Architect. Although these are the best at what they do, users definitely need a little bit of training to be able to handle these advanced tools. However, the 101 shortlisted home design software apps are lighter versions which allow the users to create virtual rooms with three-dimensional layout options.



What's more is that a majority of these home design apps let the users place furniture pieces in the space, let them choose the finish and décor along with multiple lighting options. The same designs can be saved and share the process on various rooms at once. The Top Home Design team has tried each and every app to highlight their features. The list of 101 applications showcase app functions, mobile solutions, and whether they are free or paid. Further, it does provide download links for the various operating systems. And users will also find the links to download the app from an App store or a Play store. From anywhere between free and less than $100, these apps are available across Architectural Series, Pro Series and Home Series. Users can choose to download the apps based on their proficiency level. Choosing a home design software was never this easy before.



