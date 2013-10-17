Top Home Security Systems Announces That FrontPoint Is Still the Number One Choice in 2013

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Top Home Security Systems, a website that features in-depth reviews and information about many of the home security systems that are currently on the market, has just announced that FrontPoint is still the number one customer choice for a home security system. The review site recently completed a re-evaluation of many of the top home security companies.



While many homeowners would like to get a security system, deciding which one is best for them and their needs has traditionally been a time consuming and confusing process. This is where Top Home Security Systems can assist; by offering helpful and thorough information about many of the top companies, consumers can make a well-informed and educated choice about which one to work with.



Unfortunately, as an article on the Top Home Security Systems website noted, there is a definite need for a high quality home security system. Victims of property crimes suffer billions of dollars in losses, and millions of property crimes take place every year.



In the in-depth review of FrontPoint, it notes that the company offers 100 percent cellular plans, which means they are not dependent on a landline.



“They provide security against home intrusions, monitor against fires, environmental changes, life safety, and monitor the premises 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the review said, adding that the 100 percent cellular feature is almost 100 percent burglar proof.



“Because fires can start when no one is home, a quick response from the fire department is crucial in saving lives and property and the Cellular capability has the advantage over a land line in this scenario. With FrontPoint systems, help can be sent quickly.”



Top Home Security Systems also provides information about the different types of plans that are available from FrontPoint. Ranging in price from $34.99 to $49.99 per month, they offer a variety of features. For example, the company’s most basic plan is called Protection Monitoring; it guards against burglaries and also checks for environmental issues like carbon monoxide that can be harmful to people. The Protection Plan also includes Life Safety, a feature that helps people who are suffering from a medical emergency to get assistance through the touch of a button.



Anybody who would like to learn more about FrontPoint and other home security systems is welcome to visit Top Home Security Systems at any time; there, they can read through the reviews and customer comments.



About Top Home Security Systems

Top Home Security Systems is a review site that takes customer ratings and reviews and gives them to the customers to help them make a better decision on what security system is the best for them. For more information, please visit http://www.top-home-security-systems.net/