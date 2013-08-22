Top Home Security Systems Launches New Website to Rank Home Alarm Providers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Protecting the home is a big responsibility for home owners and comes with many facets. Prevention is always preferable, but in the event a burglary does happen, homeowners then need a system that can deal quickly and effectively with the situation to the fullest extent possible. Many more advanced alarm systems can end up out of the price range of most homeowners, but several online companies are changing that. Top-Home-Security-Systems.com is a website committed to promoting the very best providers available online.



The website’s home security company reviews are comprehensive and independent, taking a rigorous analysis that is explained in transparent terms for new readers to understand how their rankings are formed. Top Home Security Systems measure equipment cost, monitoring service cost, monitoring service contract length, equipment quality & durability and the company’s experience & reputation to create a rating out of five stars using a aggregate points system.



The reviews are then posted to the website in an easy to read format with an at-a-glance summary which can be clicked on to reveal the full breakdown of the marks. The summary includes the star rating, an overview of the product and company, and contact details for those who have made up their minds.



A spokesperson for Top Home Security systems explained, “Right now Front Point has come out at the top of our leader board. They have the best alarm systems available and at the best prices, but they also come with the most hassle free experience. It is however a close race between all our top five providers and depending on the circumstances of individual homes, one may prove superior to another for a specific set of circumstances. We also help users identify the kinds of products they require on our blog, which regularly features articles and editorials on all things home security related.”



About Top Home Security Systems

Top Home Security Systems regularly review home alarm providers at length, delving into the mechanics of their systems, their ease of installation and maintenance, the price, feature set and customer service to determine who the best providers are. The website establishes a top five on the home page with many more reviews available, as well as a blog covering general topics pertaining to home security. For more information, please visit: http://top-home-security-systems.com/