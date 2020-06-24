Top Human Resource Software Vendors – By 360 Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Human Resource Software optimizes all the tasks performed by HR department in the organization. This enables HR team to focus on other important tasks by improving their productivity and reducing manual work. The major use of HR software is in employee recruitment process. The software stores all the employee related important data into single platform which can easily accessed by the recruitment team and saves their time. Employee On boarding and performance evaluations tasks are also optimized using Human resource software. Since this software can be deployed on cloud or on-premise and also be integrated with any existing processes, it is highly implemented in multiple organizations.



Human Resource Software Quadrant Highlights



175 companies offering Human Resource Software were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Paylocity, Workforce Now, Workday, UltriPro, Paycom, BambooHR, Oracle PeopleSoft, Odoo, and SAP SuccessFactors have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.



Kronos Workforce Ready, Oorwin, and Adepto have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, but a mediocre business strategy.



Cascade HR, Ceipal Workforce, Virtuo and Workable have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering but poor business strategy.



Quikchex, ADP Vantage HCM, Brightspark, Zoho People, iManage and Keka have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have an innovative portfolio of solutions and services.



The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Human Resource Software comparison between vendors.



360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.



360 Scoring Methodology



Best HR Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).



A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.



b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.



2. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Human Resource Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.



A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)



The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).



After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space.



