Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- When shopping for insurance, most people don’t realize that there are different kinds of agents that they can work with, and choosing the right agent can make a big difference in securing the best combinations of price and value.



As independent agents, they represent the best and largest car and home insurance carriers. This al­lows them to offer multiple options and pricing plans for the client to choose from. Since they are agents that live and do business in Salt Lake and Utah counties, they are vested in the area as well as the client and their family.



They also:



- Work for the client when they have a claim.



- Are not responsible to any one company, they work for the client!



This means the client does not have to change their agencies as their insurance needs change.



- Are consultants to the client, working with them on a continual basis to insure that their insurance is appropriate for them and their family.



- Are value-hunters who look after the clients pocketbook in finding the best combination of price and coverage.



- Offer one-stop shopping. They carry a full range of products including home, renters, auto, umbrellas, earthquake, business, life and health plans



- Are committed to customer service and their satisfaction



- Treat the client like a person and not a number



Pam Barkell is a custom Insurance Solutions specializes in the select Utah cities:

Highland, Alpine, Lehi, Draper, Saratoga Springs, Bluffdale, American Fork.



Top Independent “Utah County” Professional Insurance Agent, Pam Barkell (Custom Insurance Solutions), Announces New Options and Pricing Plans for “Salt Lake County” Clients Residents in Highland, Alpine, Lehi, Draper, Bluffdale and American Fork



www.cisutah.com

801.701.7008 (office) 801.358.0961 (cell)

pam@cisutah.com



Utah BNI Advanced Training

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkDBucMYK30



ABOUT US

Custom Insurance Solutions is an independent insurance agency located in Lehi, Utah.

We offer multiple lines of insurance such as home, auto, renters, umbrella policies, earthquake, business, life and health. We also work with a myriad of different carriers which allows us to find the perfect balance of value and coverage for you and your family.