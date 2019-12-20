Top Insights on Cork Stoppers Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2019-2025 : Nomacorc, Cork Supply, Corticeira Amorim

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- The Global Cork Stoppers Market 2019 is a complete, professional report that provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, modern market trends and tactics impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue and shares analysis. The report examines market performance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The main objective of this research report is to pitch spearhead insights on salient factors that are boosting or hampering the growth of the Cork Stoppers industry. This report also includes the cost and profit status of Cork Stoppers, and Market growth drivers, marketing status, and challenges in this Market.



Moreover, it is segmented into market players, drivers and retainers with Cork Stoppers market share analysis with product types and application, revenue and gross margin by regions. Besides that, it lists business outlook, revenue, and consumption Cork Stoppers market by top-level competitors: Nomacorc, Cork Supply, Corticeira Amorim, MaSilva, Lafitte, Rich Xiberta, Portocork America, WidgetCo, Jelinek Cork Group, AMORIM, BENEBO





>>>Download sample report copy of Global Cork Stoppers Market 2019 (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1087428/global-cork-stoppers-market



This study researches the market size of Cork Stoppers, presents the global Cork Stoppers sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Cork Stoppers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Cork Stoppers for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2013 to 2018.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Cork stopper is a stopper made of cork. Cork is an impermeable buoyant material, a prime-subset of bark tissue that is harvested for commercial use primarily from Quercus suber (the Cork Oak), which is endemic to southwest Europe and northwest Africa. Cork is composed of suberin, a hydrophobic substance and, because of its impermeable, buoyant, elastic, and fire retardant properties, it is used in a variety of products, the most common of which is wine stoppers. The montado landscape of Portugal produces approximately half of cork harvested annually worldwide, with Corticeira Amorim being the leading company in the industry. Cork was examined microscopically by Robert Hooke, which led to his discovery and naming of the cell, especially a bottle stopper.

Corked stopper industry has an intense competition in recent years. American consumers prefer wine with cork stoppers. In the past five years, the survey found that top 100 wine companies using cork stoppers lead the growth of the wine market. As of April 2015 , the use of cork packaging wines accounted for 59% market share, while five years ago, this share is only 50 %.

The technology here is continuing developing. What is more, its growth rate is very high with a growth rate of 9.95% in 2015. Even though the alternative products resulting in the market more competitive. The main drivers of the market here are: the development of the economy and, advances in cork technology innovation and sorting, testing technology, cork contamination problem has been greatly reduced, increase demand of wine, sustainable environmental awareness.

At present, there are nine companies make up more than 85 % market share of the US Cork Stoppers market in 2015, and the top two manufacturers are Nomacorc and Cork Supply, making more than 50% market share of the total market in US.

The US Cork Stoppers market has been growing fast in recent years; the manufacturers are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the United States market through their quantity products and advance technology.



In 2018, the global Cork Stoppers market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cork Stoppers.



This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Nomacorc

Cork Supply

Corticeira Amorim

MaSilva

Lafitte

Rich Xiberta

Portocork America

WidgetCo

Jelinek Cork Group

AMORIM

BENEBO



Market Segment by Product Type

Natural Cork Stopper

Agglomerated Cork Stopper

Capsulated cork stoppers



Market Segment by Application

Wine

Crafts

Special bottled liquid



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cork Stoppers status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cork Stoppers manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cork Stoppers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025



For Further Detailed insights and 'Any Query About Cork Stoppers Market', Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1087428/global-cork-stoppers-market



Table of Contents



Table Of Content:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Cork Stoppers Composites Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis



5. Cork Stoppers Composites Market Review, By Product

6. Cork Stoppers Composites Market Summary, By Application

7. Cork Stoppers Composites Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Nomacorc, Cork Supply, Corticeira Amorim, MaSilva, Lafitte, Rich Xiberta, Portocork America, WidgetCo, Jelinek Cork Group, AMORIM, BENEBO

10. Appendix



About QYResearch

QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert's resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.



"