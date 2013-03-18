Top Interior Designer, Matteo Bianchi Shares the Secret of His Success

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- That’s the motto of Interior Designer, Matteo Bianchi who arrived in London from Venice 9 years ago, with a piece of luggage and "3 special things":a laptop (handy), a little coffee machine (obviously) and a pressure cooker (a true necessity for a single bloke who loves his food).



Today, Matteo can be found adorning the pages of Vogue Interiors, Cosmopolitan and Elite, and his client list reads like a who’s who of the cognoscenti. That didn’t happen by accident; Matteo realised he needed a platform where he could exercise his public speaking skills and develop his public presence. He found this in the shape of Pitch Perfect Club and now regularly appears at their London events when his schedule allows.



Matteo will be the key note speaker for the Interior Design Inspiration Talk on Saturday 18th May 2013 at Olympia, but you can see him in action before then at an exclusive Pitch Perfect Club event on 27th March 2013 in Central London where he will be sharing his story and what it takes to rebuild confidence after a fall. Find out more here: http://rebuildingconfidence.eventbrite.com/#



Matteo Bianchi is an interior and product designer with an entrepreneurial flair. Born in the City of Venice, Bianchi’s inherent passion for design led him to train at the Chelsea College of Art & Design in London, after a career in marketing and advertising.



He is the owner and director of his own practice, Matteo Bianchi Studio. Matteo teaches interior design related courses at major Colleges in the UK and abroad.



Initial encounter, Matteo shines through as an uncompromising and genuine person. Matteo’s motto, with friends, family and also clients: “What you see is what you get.” Simplicity and curiosity are two things he can’t live without - the world is a place to discover, understand and learn. Last but not least, tenacity and perseverance are embedded in him: “if you can dream it, you can make it”.



