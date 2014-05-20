Top Kent Restaurant Chapter One Launches New Brasserie Experience

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Leading Kent restaurant Chapter One has launched an exciting new Brasserie dining experience, offering more choice for customers. With classic style and cooking flair, the Brasserie offers the chance to eat lunch in a more relaxed, informal setting, while still enjoying superb food created by Chapter One's award-winning team. Later in the day it becomes a comfortable space for restaurant guests to enjoy a pre or post-dinner drink.



A mouth watering new menu has been created for the Brasserie by Chapter One's much lauded Chef-Patron Andy McLeish. Irresistible temptations include: salad of Belgian endive with apple, blue cheese and Californian walnuts; Josper grilled USDA prime rib eye with thick cut chips and Béarnaise sauce; lamb tagine with rose petal harissa and couscous, and glazed vanilla crème brûlée.



The fabulous food is complemented by elegant decor, with furniture and finishes carefully chosen to reflect and enhance the natural light, creating a feeling of space. Subtle whites and greys are combined with rich red to give a feeling of welcoming warmth. Specially commissioned brushed brass tables and a wall of mirrors perfectly offset the rich, dark hues of the steamed oak floors. There are lounge tub chairs, upholstered in luxurious leathers and light geometric fabrics, and guests can also luxuriate in traditional banquette seating.



The Brasserie serves lunch Monday to Saturday from 12pm – 3pm and is open daily for pre or post dinner drinks. No booking required.



About Chapter One

Chapter One in Kent has been established for over 20 years as one of the country's top restaurants and is the proud holder of One Michelin Star and four AA Rosettes. Executive head chef, Andrew McLeish and his team have created an impressive modern European menu, focusing on fantastic seasonal ingredients complemented by an extensive wine list. Chapter One believe that offering value for money is just as important as award-winning food



For more press information please contact:

Shy Lewis, Shy PR

Email: shy@shypr.co.uk

Tel: 07905 166 562



http://www.chapteronerestaurant.co.uk

Chapter One

Farnborough Common

Locksbottom

Kent

BR6 8NF