Top Liver Cancer Surgeon in NYC Announces Internet & Phone Based Consultations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Dr. Dmitri Alden http://liversurgeryny.com has dedicated his life to the war on liver cancer and pancreatic cancer. The NYC liver cancer surgeon & pancreatic cancer surgeon is a top rated specialist and has performed over 3500 cancer surgeries in the past 11 years. Dr. Alden has been identified as America’s Top 100 Surgeons (Consumers Research Council of America) for his achievements as a liver cancer specialist.



Dr. Alden treats the most complex liver and pancreatic cancers using only the most advanced surgical procedures and technologies including laparoscopic and robotic liver and pancreatic surgery. The surgeon has offices in both New York City and Hudson Valley, New York. Today he announced he will be offering liver cancer and pancreatic cancer surgery consultations via Skype to patients anywhere in the world. Dr. Alden understands that having liver cancer surgery or pancreatic cancer surgery is a big decision to make. For some, traveling back and forth for a consultation may be too difficult. For this reason, the surgeon now happily offers remote consultations over the phone or via video chat / SKYPE.



Patients and medical professionals from American and around the world seek out his best in class services and advice due to his tremendous experience as a liver cancer specialist. Because of this, Dr. Dmitri Alden now offers remote liver surgery & pancreatic cancer surgery consultations to patients and medical professionals on every continent via web based technologies.



Dr. Alden performs the majority of his liver cancer and pancreas surgeries at the esteemed Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY. Dr. Alden also has a practice in Hudson Valley (Poughkeepsie, New York). Dr. Alden’s surgical team works closely with other world-class specialists in imaging, pathology, surgery and oncology to provide our patients comprehensive care. Dr. Alden speaks fluent English, Russian, French, and German.



Dr. Alden’s impressive credentials include:



Board Certified: American Board of Surgery

Fellow: American College of Surgeons

Member: International Association of Surgeons, Gastroenterologists & Oncologists

Member: American Society of Transplantation

Member: Carcinoid Cancer Foundation

Member: International Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association

Member: New York Surgical Society

Member: American Compagnons Hepato-Biliaires



For more information:

Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS

http://liversurgeryny.com

contact@liversurgeryny.com

Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer & Bile Duct Cancer Oncological Surgeon

186 E 76th Street

New York, NY 10021