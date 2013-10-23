Top Logan UTAH Based "Search Engine Optimization" and G3 Development Multi-Millionaire Adam Green Announces Award to JC "Corcoran Luxury Services" for Their "Influence Real Estate" Residential Initiative in Huntington and Richfield UT

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Barbara Corcoran’s credentials include straight D’s in high school and college and twenty jobs by the time she turned twenty-three. It was her next job that would make her one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country when she took a $1000 loan to start The Corcoran Group. As one of the “Sharks” on ABC’s hit TV show, SHARK TANK, Barbara has ponied up her own money and invested in more than a dozen businesses, competing to make those deals for all to see, then shepherding them to success. Her newest book, SHARK TALES, takes you behind the scenes of her life and business and her ‘seen on TV’ venture capitalism. Barbara is famously brash and blunt, bold and courageous, and a brilliant identifier of opportunity and talent (often invisible to others). (barbaracorcoran.com)



10 Ways To Lead A Team To Greatness. Entrepreneurs, business managers and salespeople alike benefit from lessons in how to get people moving on the path to greatness. Barbara Corcoran, who built The Corcoran Group, New York’s largest real estate company, is an expert in the art of leading a team to success. From hiring the right people and firing the wrong ones, establishing an atmosphere that breeds innovation, persisting when all the chips are down and creating fun in the workplace, Barbara shares her unique and winning strategies.



(utah.com) Welcome to Utah, paradise for outdoor enthusiasts! From National Parks to ski resorts and golf courses, beautiful Park City to historic Temple Square, sunny St George to bustling Salt Lake City to tranquil Lake Powell, Utah is full of surprises and viriety. Come find out why Utah vacations keep people coming back year after year. Gather the family, pack the bags, and let this website help plan a Utah vacation. Whether its to come to ski or snowboard "The Greatest Snow on Earth," to mountain bike Slickrock in Moab Utah, to take a summer whitewater rafting splash down Cataract Canyon, or to visit the Old West with a tour of outlaw hideouts and stickups, Utah has adventure waiting. With connections to all the outfitters and lodging providers in the state, Utah.com is committed to helping plan the perfect trip to any of Utah's best destinations. Let them show what Utah is all about.



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