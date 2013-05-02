Top London Law Firm to Announce Crime Duty Rescue Package Tuesday 7th May 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Sean Smith, one of the leading UK legal recruiters is delighted to announce that on Tuesday 7th May 2013, a viable rescue package will be announced for all Crime Duty Solicitors concerned about their futures and uncertain about the deal on offer from a “Monopoly” group of UK Law Firms.



The deal is guaranteed to help all crime duty solicitors in danger of being left out in the cold. The rescue package will be supported by one of the “Big Five” London Solicitors.



Watch out for more information on Tuesday 7th May 2013



More information available from: http://www.cds12.co.uk/



Sean Smith is the UK’s leading specialist Duty Crime Recruiter and can be contacted at: ssmith@bamsboard.co.uk and is available for comment.



Fenchurch Street

London