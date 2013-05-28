Top Los Angeles Life Coach Surprises La Crescenta Residents with Free Group Coaching

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Certified life coach Marie Grigorian recently led a free group coaching session for patrons of La Crescenta library where she guided them through an eye opening life balance exercise.



As a certified life coach and success coach, Marie Grigorian was uniquely qualified to address La Crescenta library patron’s questions about life coaching and she began the group coaching session with the International Coaching Federation’s definition of coaching:



Coaching is an ongoing professional relationship that helps people produce extraordinary results in their lives, careers, businesses or organizations. Through the process of coaching, clients deepen their learning, improve their performance, and enhance their quality of life.



- Coaching Relationship



Coaching is having a non-judgmental and supportive relationship where the coach is committed to the success of clients and the clients finds the coach trustworthy and capable of guiding them to express themselves fully and claim what they want and deserve from life.



Marie then led the group coaching participants through a coaching exercise that centered on an assessment tool called the “wheel of life”.



The wheel of life coaching exercise begins with each group coaching participant scoring their personal fulfillment level from 1 – 10 (10 being the highest score) in 8 separate areas of their lives. Marie then asked participants where they would like to be at the end of 2013.



Attendees then mark the scores on the wheel of life to see how balanced they are. Participants had this to say about the exercise:



“I did not know how fulfilled I was. I feel much better now that I looked at my life this way.”



“No wonder I’m not happy even though I am very successful in my career – I just found out that my life is not balanced. I will do something about it.”



“I have never looked at my life and what I want in this focused way – I wish my friends would do this too.”



According to Emgee Coaching for Excellence founder Marie Grigorian, “A good coach can help you clarify your direction, focus your efforts and execute your plan to get the right results faster. And this is a great exercise to demonstrate the power that clarity and focus can bring to your life.”



Marie will be back for another talk and coaching session at the La Crescenta library on June 10, 2013.



