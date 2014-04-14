Top Massage Therapy Techniques Promote Overall Wellness

Clarkdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Massage therapy has been practiced worldwide for thousands of years. According to the 2007 National Health Interview Survey, which incorporated a comprehensive survey of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) use by Americans, approximately 18 million U.S. adults and 700,000 children received massage therapy in the past year. People use massage for several health-related purposes, such as getting relief from symptoms, rehabilitating sports injuries, reducing stress, increasing relaxation, addressing anxiety and depression, and promoting overall wellness.



Research about the benefits of massage show that it is an effective treatment for reducing stress, pain and muscle tension. Although more studies are needed to verify its benefits, there are some that prove massage may be helpful for anxiety, digestive disorders, fibromyalgia, headaches, insomnia related to stress, myofascial pain syndrome, parethesias and nerve pain, soft tissue strains or injuries, sports injuries, and temporomadibular joint pain.



Nowadays, there are about 80 massage therapy styles with different kinds of movements, pressures, and techniques. These include rubbing, pressing, or manipulating muscles and other soft tissues with fingers and hands. Elbows, forearms or even feet may be used sometimes.



The following are considered top massage techniques:



Swedish Massage



It is the most common type of massage therapy which involves soft, long, kneading strokes, usually done using the hands, elbows and forearms to control the superficial layers of the muscles. Swedish therapy can be both calming and revitalizing and may help even after an injury. It can shorten recuperation from muscle strain by getting rid of uric and lactic acids, and other metabolic wastes by increasing the level of oxygen in the blood. The four common Swedish massage strokes are as follows, namely: effleurage (sliding/gliding), petrissage (kneading), friction (cross fiber), and tapotement (rhythmic tapping).



Sports Massage



This technique applies a mixture of approaches to aid athletes in training before, during, or after sports events. It is also appropriate for those experiencing chronic injury or pain or range of motion problems. It may help muscle strains, facilitating healing after a sports injury, and can improve circulation of lymph and blood fluids which supports optimal metabolic exchange.



Deep Tissue Massage



This therapy is suitable for painful, stiff trouble spots in the body. In this technique, a massage therapist uses slow, deliberate strokes which focus pressure on layers of tendons, muscles, or other tissues deep under the skin. The muscles need to be relaxed before the therapy to maximize the results. It can be quite therapeutic, reduces chronic patterns of tension, and helps with muscle injuries such as back spain.



Indian Head Massage



This massage technique is well-known in India and claims to be good in relieving insomnia, headaches, migraine, tension, stress, and sinusitis. The treatment incorporates deep kneading and compression movements over the head, as well as on related parts of the head.



Massages are generally beneficial, however it is highly recommended to consult a medical professional before seeking treatment for proper guidance.



About ASIS Massage Education

Arizona School of Integrative Studies (ASIS) is a proudly accredited TruMantra School, which is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training, licensed by the Arizona State Board for Private Post-Secondary Education, approved by the National Certification Board for Massage and Bodywork, licensed by the Arizona State Board of Chiropractic, and is a member of the American



Massage Therapy Association and the Associated Massage and Bodywork Professionals.