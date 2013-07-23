Top Medicare Supplemental Insurance Site Adds over 655 New Providers to Extensive Database

Los Angeles, Ca -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Stephen Pewter, creator of MedicareSupplementalInsuranceComparison.net (MSIC), announces the addition of 655 new insurance providers to the site's already extensive database. Allowing users to compare supplemental medical providers just by entering their zip code, MSIC offers one of the only anonymous insurance comparison tools available on the web.



MSIC was created when Mr. Pewter struggled to find a secure way to search for Medicare supplemental insurance online without being asked to provide his sensitive personal information. Built just a few months after Mr. Pewter received his first computer for his 74th birthday, MSIC received over 10,000 visits in its first week and is one of the most popular Medicare insurance comparison tools online.



One of the most inspiring things about MSIC is that it was built by a senior citizen with no previous computer programming experience. A retired firefighter, Mr. Pewter has created a site that provides a great value to seniors and others looking for supplemental insurance coverage.



According to an article on the MSIC website, "We feel very strongly that all senior citizens should have access to inexpensive yet comprehensive coverage. Dealing with the typical coverage companies takes a lot of effort and a lot of time, and that’s why we have created this simple comparison platform to make the job much easier on you. This platform is designed to help guide you to what benefits will fit your needs and lifestyle the best."



The site also features an extensive education center that answers many common questions related to Medicare and supplemental insurance coverage including Medicare Part B information, dental insurance explanations and Medigap policies. Helping readers save money, the articles also provide information on how to request payment from an insurance company or request money from a claim. Supplemental insurance information for each state is also included.



About Stephen Pewter and MSIC

