Top MMORPG 2014 Online List Reveals the Most Anticipated Upcoming Games

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- TopFreeMmorpg.net, a new and innovative website that offers the freshest and most comprehensive coverage of the MMO industry, has released its Top MMORPG 2014 list. This newest website features 14 of the most highly anticipated upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) of 2014.



"2014 is going to a good year for MMO players. There are quite a few upcoming MMORPG games that look very promising. In addition, there are quite a few console MMO games that will be launched in 2014," said Markus Fournier, editor. "Most of the information about these games is scattered all over the web on different websites so we thought of compiling data about MMORPGs in 2014 and putting them on one post so that people can get a good idea of what they can look forward to playing soon."



So which new MMORPG will people be playing in 2014?



Visit this webpage to find out: http://topfreemmorpg.net/top-mmo-games-2014-list/



The Top MMORPG 2014 list includes basic information about each MMORPG such as the game developer, publisher, estimated release date, business model (free or pay to play), quotes from interviews, and a summary of the game's expected features.



Many of the games will allegedly have innovative gameplay content such as sandbox features, interactive terrain, player-run economies, player politics, non-linear storytelling, extensive crafting/player housing, and more.



Since all of the MMO games in the list are currently under development, the only sources of information are the official websites, press releases, and any interviews that the developers have given to the press. This means that much of the information given is not set in stone, especially the release dates. Details are liable to change at any time so the TopFreeMmorpg.net writers update the list as soon as new information about the MMORPGs becomes available.



For more information about the top free MMORPG games, visit the main website page at http://topfreemmorpg.net.



About TopFreeMMORPG.net

TopFreeMMORPG.net (http://topfreemmorpg.net), a leading MMO games website, delivers free online MMORPG game reviews and opinion articles through its dedicated and skilled team of writers. An innovator in the field of MMO games writing, TopFreeMMORPG.net is always looking for new and better ways to deliver content.



For more information, please contact:

Name: Markus Fournier

Location: LA, California

Website: TopFreeMMORPG.net

Email: press@topfreemmorpg.net