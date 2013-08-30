Top Mobile Guide of Croatia Reaches 400,000 Downloads

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- ‘mX Croatia’ - popular mobile guide to Croatia - reaches a new milestone with over 400,000 users who downloaded the app, with 80,000 new users in first eight months of 2013. Published by Mobiexplore and available for free for iPhone, Android and Nokia, in English, German and Italian, ‘mX Croatia’ is a practical mobile guide to this authentic Mediterranean destination.



Users can quickly and easily discover things to see and do for over 150 destinations in Croatia, where to eat, shop and have fun. The app also let users make direct bookings for flights, hotels and local tours, offering some of the best deals available.



Featured in iPhone’s App Store, this comprehensive app was developed using “all in one” approach: Users will no longer need to switch between different apps for offline maps, weather forecast, WIFi finder, social media, hotel, flights and tour booking, event guides, special offers and city guides. With features from ten different apps offered in one free package, its no wonder that travellers find it useful and practical.



The role of mobile in travel marketing is increasingly important. Based on a Nielsen study, mobile has a significant effect on travelers’ decision-making, with 43% of users who used their Smartphone for travel research ended up making a purchase. ‘mX Croatia’ app makes it easy for local hotels, restaurants, agencies and other business to communicate directly with travellers. Users can quickly and easily discover where to eat, stay, shop, have fun, things to see and do for over 150 destinations in Croatia.



Users can make direct bookings for flights, hotels and local tours while keeping their roaming cost low with offline content and nearest WiFi finder. It even lets you share your travel experience via Facebook and Twitter, so that your friends and family can keep up with your holiday without resorting to a postcard.



‘mx Croatia’ is available for free on iPhone App Store



https://itunes.apple.com/hr/app/mx-croatia-top-travel-guide/id563222453?mt=8



as well as for Google Play (Android)



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobiexplore.mxcrode



and Nokia Store.



http://store.ovi.com/content/115003



About Mobiexplore

Headquartered in London, Mobiexplore is a mobile publisher specialising in the development of innovative mobile guides. Featured in iPhone and Nokia app stores, and with over 1.3 million downloads of its travel guides, they have proven to be a success with tourists and locals alike.



Media contact

Vedran Prazen, Managing director of Mobiexplore

E: press@mobiexplore.com | T: +44 20 3397 3017

W. www.mobiexplore.com