Top Modular Homes Dealer to Host "Spectacular Open House" Event

Clarklake, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Legendary Homes, a top modular home builder near Jackson MI has been putting up new homes since before 1999. They are located South of Jackson MI on US 127 and just 5 miles North of US 12. Todd Rutledge, Owner and Builder, has been constructing new modular homes in the Jackson area for almost 20 years. Todd Rutledge can be reach on his cell at 517-206-2435 with any questions regarding new construction of a new home.



We are proud to announce that Legendary Homes is still going strong despite many construction and modular home businesses going out of business over the last few years. Legendary Homes expects 2013 to be a record setting year. Rutledge reportedly said “Things are off to a great start for the year” after placing another home order into the factory to be built.



Legendary Homes sold their existing Model homes last summer and Rutledge said they were debating on whether or not they were going to set another Model or just use the tools available “on line.” But, after getting numerous inquiries at the beginning of the year and also finding a lender who would provide financing for as low as 3.5% down and with low as 620 FICO scores, Rutledge said it was “obvious we had to get another home onsite.”



The decision was made in February to get an onsite model and about 3 weeks later the new home was delivered to their property at 10197 S Meridian Rd (US 127), Clarklake MI 49234. The model home is now finished and ready to view. Hours of operation are Wed & Fri from Noon to 5pm and Sat 10am to 2pm. Other times are available by appointment only. Rutledge says people can get info about their modular home prices online by going to http://legendaryhomesinc.com/ModularHomePrices.



Rutledge reports they have put together a “Spectacular Open House Event” to take place on April 27th from 10am – 5pm and April 28th from 1pm - 5pm. This open house event will be a great time to come out, tour the new model, enjoy some hot dogs and chips. Also, those attending will have their names entered into a drawing for some prizes - just for attending. Rutledge says they have put together their best incentive package EVER. This package includes BIG cash discounts, an “Energy Savings Package” and even some discounts from their subcontractors. They even have a special Surprise Bonus for the next 5 homes purchased and a Landscape Package (valued at over $1,500) for the next 2 homes purchased. Rutledge says, “If anyone is looking to build, NOW is the time! There will NEVER be a bigger savings and no better time than now.”



For an Instant Virtual Tour, showing their special offers for this big event, Text the word Specials to 517-917-0988 and it will be sent right to your mobile phone. Legendary Homes is a Top builder of modular homes and they believe they are the best choice for modular home building in the Jackson MI area. They were named, Redman Homes (a division of Champion Home Builders), number one dealer in 2005 and again in 2007. Rutledge says they are proud to be able to make that claim and contributes their success to “their superior customer service.” He also states “we do everything we can to ensure a smooth building project and we are happy to report that our customers have been quite happy with their new home.”



At the present time, I'm pleased to announce that we have some "Subcontractor Discounts" available exclusively through Legendary Homes. We want to give a BIG thank you to these subcontractors for offering these additional promotional items:



Constructive Development Inc

12805 U.S. 223 Manitou Beach, MI 49253?

(517) 467-6027



*Offering a $500 cash discount towards Drain field and Digging/Excavation work



Briskey Brothers Construction

briskeybrothers.com

8360 N Adrian Hwy Tecumseh, MI 49286?

(517) 424-6519



*Offering a 5% cash discount on a basement. On bigger basements this could be worth $1,000



Michigan Residential Electric

3442 Manorway Rd, Osseo, MI 49266

(517) 523-2309



*Offering free labor on Standard Generator Hook up



Ed Birkmeier Well Drilling Ltd

birkmeierwelldrilling.net

9471 Genesee St New Lothrop, MI 48460?

(800)638-5104



*Offering a free upgrade from the standard ½ hp pump to a ¾ hp pump



Quality Overhead Door

qualityoverheaddoor.com

4655 South Ave Toledo OH ?

(419) 578-8700



*Will upgrade from Insulated Vinyl Back Garage door to Insulated Steel Back.



So with the additional subcontractor discounts this will definitely be the lowest price of the year. These offers are only good to anyone who signs a contract with Legendary Homes by May 15, 2013.



Legendary Homes will be having an open house the last weekend of April on the 27th 10am – 5pm and Apr 28th 1pm - 5pm. If you are serious about doing something soon, now is the time to get in contact with them.



For pictures of homes they have built, watch this video: http://youtu.be/Z12o18QDDIQ



Legendary Homes Google+ Profile



Legendary Homes Inc

Todd_Rutledge@LegendaryHomeInc.com

10197 S Meridian Rd

Clarklake, Mi 49234

517-206-2435

http://legendaryhomesinc.com



Todd Rutledge, Owner & Builder