Top Most Smartphone Market Overview in UK 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Vendor

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- "UK Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Vendor" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in the UK and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



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Key Findings

- Demographics - Statistical data on UK population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor and by feature



Synopsis

This report offers a concise breakdown of the UK operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



- Demographics - data on the UK population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor and by feature



Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



Regulatory

- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.

- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.

- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.

- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.



Operators

- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.

- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.

- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.



Vendors

- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.



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Table of Contents



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions



2 DEMOGRAPHICS

2.1 UK Population, 2009 15F

2.2 UK Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 15F

2.3 UK Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 15F

2.4 UK PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 15F

2.5 UK Annual GDP Growth (%), 2009 15F

2.6 UK Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 15F

2.7 Exchange Rate (GBP) / US$, 2009 15F



3 MOBILE SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PENETRATION

3.1 UK Total Mobile Subscriptions: Market Volume, 2009 15F

3.2 UK Mobile Subscription Penetration (% of Population), 2009 15F



4 MOBILE HANDSET SALES BY QUARTER



5 MOBILE HANDSET SALES ANALYSIS

5.1 UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Type of Customer, 2009 15F

5.2 UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Category, 2009 15F

5.3 UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Price Band, 2009 15F

5.4 UK Distribution of Mobile Handset Sales by Air Interface, 2009 15 F

5.5 UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Vendor, 2009 15F

5.6 UK Market Share Total Mobile Handset Sales, 2009 15F

5.7 UK Market Share Total Smartphone Sales, 2009 15F

5.8 UK Mobile Handset Sales By Feature, 2009 15F

5.9 UK Smartphone Handset Sales Volume by Feature, 2009 15F

5.1 UK Mobile Handset ASP, 2009 15F

5.11 UK Mobile Handset Revenue, 2009 15F



6 APPENDIX

6.1 About Pyramid Research

6.2 Disclaimer



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List of Tables



Table 1: Definitions

Table 2: UK Population, 2009 2015F

Table 3: UK Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 2015F

Table 4: UK Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Table 5: UK PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Table 6: UK Annual GDP Growth (%), 2009 2015F

Table 7: UK Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 2015F

Table 8: Exchange Rate (GBP) / US$, 2009 2015F

Table 9: UK Total Mobile Subscriptions: Market Volume 2009 2015F

Table 10: UK Mobile Subscription Penetration (% of Population), 2009 2015F

Table 11: UK Mobile Handset Sales By Quarter [000], 2009 2015F

Table 12: UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Type of Customer [000], 2009 2015F

Table 13: UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Category [000], 2009 2015F

Table 14: UK Handset Sales Volume by Price Band [000], 2009 2015F

Table 15: UK Distribution of Mobile Handset Sales by Air Interface (%), 2009 2015 F

Table 16: UK Handset Sales Volume by Vendor [000], 2009 2015F

Table 17: UK Market Share Total Mobile Handset Sales (%), 2009 2015F

Table 18: UK Market Share Total Smartphone Sales (%), 2009 2015F

Table 19: UK Mobile Handset Sales By Feature [000], 2009 2015F

Table 20: UK Smartphone Handset Sales Volume by Feature [000], 2009 2015F

Table 21: UK Mobile Handset ASP ($US), 2009 2015F

Table 22: UK Mobile Handset Revenue [US$million], 2009 2015F



List of Figures

Figure 1: UK Population, 2009 2015F

Figure 2: UK Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 2015F

Figure 3: UK Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Figure 4: UK PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Figure 5: UK Annual GDP Growth (%), 2009 2015F

Figure 6: UK Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 2015F

Figure 7: Exchange Rate (GBP) / US$, 2009 2015F

Figure 8: UK Total Mobile Subscriptions: Market Volume, 2009 2015F

Figure 9: UK Mobile Subscription Penetration (% of Population), 2009 2015F

Figure 10: UK Mobile Handset Sales By Quarter [000], 2009 2015F

Figure 11: UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Type of Customer [000], 2009 2015F

Figure 12: UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Category [000], 2009 2015F

Figure 13: UK Handset Sales Volume by Price Band [000], 2009 2015F

Figure 14: UK Distribution of Mobile Handset Sales by Air Interface (%) 2009 2015 F

Figure 15: UK Handset Sales Volume by Vendor [000], 2009 2015F

Figure 16: UK Market Share Total Mobile Handset Sales (%), 2009 2015F

Figure 17: UK Market Share Total Smartphone Sales (%), 2009 2015F

Figure 18: UK Mobile Handset Sales By Feature [000], 2009 2015F

Figure 19: UK Smartphone Handset Sales Volume by Feature [000], 2009 2015F

Figure 20: UK Mobile Handset ASP ($US), 2009 2015F

Figure 21: UK Mobile Handset Revenue [US$million], 2009 2015F



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