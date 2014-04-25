Sparks, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The Latest Trends about Alternative Health for everyday living are found here at HB (Healthy Beginnings) Magazine. Since each body has its own unique healing path, there’s no one size-fits all approach to achieving total health.



To contact HB Publisher:

Dawn Gowery

Call: 775-828-4547

Email: publisher@hbmag.com



All Healthy Beginnings feature articles are written by industry experts who spent years researching and scientifically proving their findings. Monthly publications offer fresh information which builds readership and creates a loyal following. Article topics are relevant to the issues we face today and are strategically placed alongside advertising that is changed monthly, to reflect our client’s latest promotions (http://hbmag.com/about-2/contact/).

http://hbmag.com/about-2/contact/



Healthy Beginnings Magazine- Distribution

http://hbmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/Distribution_-2013.pdf



Brand New This Month to healthy Beginnings: Our magazine readers keep and refer to Healthy Beginnings over and over again on their personal paths to wellness. There are natural alternatives to many of the products we use on a daily basis, from medicinal, to cleaning, to gardening. Healthy Beginnings is the best resource to help you reach this audience. Alternative Medicine Solutions: We’ll get to the core issues. You will even learn how Ayurvedic, Acupuncture, Body Work, Chiropractic, Energetic, Naturopathic, Homeopathic, Integrative, and Holistic Medicine heal without side effects (http://hbmag.com/).

http://hbmag.com/



About Editor Dawn Gowery

Ms. Gowery has over 33 successful years in advertising, sales, marketing, publishing and presentation sales. She created Healthy Beginnings Magazine by marrying her passion for and knowledge of natural health with her expertise in sales and marketing. The purpose of Healthy Beginnings Magazine is: First, to provide credible information and reliable resources on the facts and latest trends regarding natural health alternatives. Second, to provide advertisers with a trusted vehicle to reach this highly sought natural health concerned buying market. (http://hbmag.com/ourteam/).

http://hbmag.com/ourteam/



About Healthy Beginnings Magazine

We bring like-minded individuals together, providing them with un-biased natural health information, alternative choices and the tools needed to empower and support a happy, holistic and healthy lifestyle.

http://hbmag.com/