Minden, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The Latest Trends about Alternative Health for everyday living are found here at HB (Healthy Beginnings) Magazine. Since each body has its own unique healing path, there’s no one size-fits all approach to achieving total health.



To contact HB Publisher:

Dawn Gowery

Call: 775-828-4547

Email: publisher@hbmag.com



All Healthy Beginnings feature articles are written by industry experts who spent years researching and scientifically proving their findings. Monthly publications offer fresh information which builds readership and creates a loyal following. Article topics are relevant to the issues we face today and are strategically placed alongside advertising that is changed monthly, to reflect our client’s latest promotions (http://hbmag.com/about-2/contact/).

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Healthy Beginnings Magazine- Distribution

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his Month’s Breaking News: HB attracts readers who are affluent, educated and intelligent trendsetters, who are actively seeking products and services that will improve restore their overall wellbeing. They are willing to invest in therapies and products that promote a purposeful healthy lifestyle. HB readers are value-oriented. They are not driven by insurance; they are used to paying out-of-pocket. HB readers are career-minded and environmentally concerned for their indoor and outdoor ecosystems. They are a diverse, multi-cultural population, predominately women ranging from their late twenties to early seventies, with household incomes in excess of $100,000 (http://hbmag.com/advertise/media-kit/).

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This week’s top reasons to advertise with Healthy Beginnings Magazine? Location, Location, Location. HB has the right Audience; the higher quality solution; the right price. HB attracts readers that are affluent, college educated trend setters who are willing to invest in proven therapies that promote a healthy lifestyle. They like to be the first to explore cutting edge, non-invasive technologies that will keep their body, mind and soul at its optimal. Healthy Beginnings readers are a highly targeted, yet diverse population who are concerned about health and natural living (http://hbmag.com/advertise/).

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About hbmag.com

We bring like-minded individuals together, providing them with un-biased natural health information, alternative choices and the tools needed to empower and support a happy, holistic and healthy lifestyle.

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