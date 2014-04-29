Grass Valley, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The Latest Trends about Alternative Health for everyday living are found here at HB (Healthy Beginnings) Magazine. Since each body has its own unique healing path, there’s no one size-fits all approach to achieving total health.



To contact HB Publisher:

Dawn Gowery

Call: 775-828-4547

Email: publisher@hbmag.com



About Editor Dawn Gowery:

Ms. Gowery has over 33 successful years in advertising, sales, marketing, publishing and presentation sales. She created Healthy Beginnings Magazine by marrying her passion for and knowledge of natural health with her expertise in sales and marketing. The purpose of Healthy Beginnings Magazine is: First, to provide credible information and reliable resources on the facts and latest trends regarding natural health alternatives. Second, to provide advertisers with a trusted vehicle to reach this highly sought natural health concerned buying market. (http://hbmag.com/ourteam/).

http://hbmag.com/ourteam/



This Month’s New Offer: Many businesses face the same challenges, getting their advertising message in front of the right target audience. Even then, it is hard to explain the benefits of their product. By allowing advertisers to craft articles that are thought provoking and stimulating to read a seed is planted, and a need often created for our readers to seek out our advertisers. HB’s unique advertising business model combines creative and directional advertising in an educational format. This benefits you – the advertiser – with editorial space to educate, which gives you increased value for your advertising dollar (http://hbmag.com/advertise/media-kit/).

http://hbmag.com/advertise/media-kit/



About Healthy Beginnings

We bring like-minded individuals together, providing them with un-biased natural health information, alternative choices and the tools needed to empower and support a happy, holistic and healthy lifestyle.

http://hbmag.com/