Top Net SEO Launches to Help Companies Develop Strong Reputations Online

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Nowadays, the ‘word on the street’ about a company is often more precisely the ‘word online.’ And, for more and more companies – large and small and across many industries – building an online presence is crucial to developing and growing their businesses. Andriy Nurzhynskyy started Top Net SEO to help his clients do just that. The Rochester, NY based company recently launched to deliver search engine optimization and Internet marketing and online reputation management services to businesses of diverse natures around the globe.



“Whether a business is just starting out or they are already a dominant player in their industry, Top Net SEO develops specific strategies to make sure all their bases are covered online,” Nurzhynskyy said of the value his Rochester SEO company brings. “We put together comprehensive plans for clients to ensure they’re easily findable, well represented and part of all the relevant conversations happening online.”



Search engine optimization is at the core of Top Net SEO’s services. Its SEO offering works to gradually move their clients up the SERPs for images, videos, news, etc. This is complemented by social media marketing which utilizes the top social media outlets to influence and reach potential customers, and reputation management which ensures that companies are accurately and positively represented online.



Top Net SEO clients benefit from Nurzhynskyy’s direct involvement with their businesses. The personal attention he gives helps deliver excellent results for companies. Clients have described him as “hyper knowledgeable” and an “outstanding SEO specialist.” To demonstrate the potential impact working with Top Net SEO could have on a business, the company is offering a free SEO audit report valued at 350 dollars. “To effectively put together an Internet marketing plan, companies need to understand where they’re starting from,” Nurzhynskyy said. “The free audit report provides a snapshot of how well companies are ranking for the keywords that are most important for them right now. This acts as a launch pad for the rest of the program.”



About Top Net SEO

Top Net SEO is an Internet marketing company that provides search engine optimization, social media marketing and reputation management services to companies across a variety of industries and markets. Founder Andriy Nurzhynskyy works directly with clients to help them develop a favorable online presence that positively impacts their businesses. For more information, visit: http://topnetseo.com