Top New York Web Printing Business 4OVER4.COM Launches Custom Printing Offer for Department Stores

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM has introduced a new printing offer for department stores which is designed to help them significantly reduce monthly and annual printing costs through the professional, cost-optimized digital printing services which 4OVER4.COM delivers through its online platform. 4OVER4.COM is a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including postcard printing, sticker printing, poster printing, canvas prints, and other custom printing applications.



Department stores usually have very heavy printing requirements due to multiple streams of printing activity; from in-house printing which covers paper and plastic bags, store stationery, bar codes, price tags, store magazines, ledgers, shopping catalogs, newsletters, and more, to promotional printing like posters, banners, large-format, PR gifting and others, there is a need to continually produce quality printing on a running basis.



Saving costs internally and applying financial management methods towards optimizing work processes has been identified as one of the most crucial ways to ensure the financial health of any establishment; and now with the special corporate printing discounts available from 4OVER4.COM, the departmental stores will have this opportunity.



4OVER4.COM is a trusted provider of professional and affordable high quality custom printing services served via the Internet for speedy ordering, printing and delivery. 4OVER4.COM now provides department stores with access to affordable, high-quality printing for all their in-house and promotional printing needs. The new special offer will enable them lower the cost of monthly and annual printing operations, improving business outcomes significantly.



“At 4OVER4.COM, we provide our clients with quality and affordable printing services which match their budget, quality, quantity and deadline expectations. With our special offer for department stores, we will be providing them with access to a trusted source of low-cost high quality printing with a view to lowering their monthly and annual printing costs and giving them part of the relief necessary to boost profit margins," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



To learn more about the 4OVER4.COM custom printing offer for department stores or for general inquiries, please email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.